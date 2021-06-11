FY2021 EPS Estimates for POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Boosted by Zacks Investment Research

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of PTK opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

