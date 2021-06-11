Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.47

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.47 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 517,256 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £117.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.47.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 46,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

