Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.24 and last traded at $76.24. Approximately 8,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,617,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

