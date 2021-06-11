FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

