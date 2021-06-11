FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
