FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTCI opened at $11.01 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

