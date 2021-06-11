FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.
FTCI opened at $11.01 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
