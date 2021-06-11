Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 4.3%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s share price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 183,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,129,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,287.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.