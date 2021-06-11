Frederick G. Smith Sells 40,819 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

SBGI opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

