Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.45. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 947,903 shares trading hands.

FMCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freddie Mac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

