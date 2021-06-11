Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

