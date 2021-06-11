Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.