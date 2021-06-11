Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of FNV opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

