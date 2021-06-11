Fountain (FTN) Price Reaches $0.0083

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $736,188.82 and approximately $9,003.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00838368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.67 or 0.08417476 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.