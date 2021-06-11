Fosun International Ltd Sells 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 70.5% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,289.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

