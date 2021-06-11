Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart Sells 33,899 Shares of Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,179 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

