Forest Road Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRX)

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,467 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,027% compared to the typical volume of 485 put options.

Shares of NYSE FRX opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Forest Road Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

