Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Flux Power has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $93,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock worth $889,825. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

