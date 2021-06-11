Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

FLR stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

