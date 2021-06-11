FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $223,837.55 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. FLIP has a market cap of $223,837.55 and approximately $39.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

