Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 209,180 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.