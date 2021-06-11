Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in May

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

