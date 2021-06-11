Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $132.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.51 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 354,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,913. Five9 has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

