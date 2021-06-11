Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $197.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.60.

FIVE opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

