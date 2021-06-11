First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 5.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $150,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

