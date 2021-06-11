First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $147,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

