First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barbara Oil Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 188,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

