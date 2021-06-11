First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $476.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.