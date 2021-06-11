FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report sales of $248.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye reported sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 127,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.12.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FireEye by 20.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in FireEye by 26.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,192 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

