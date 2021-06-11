Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIOGF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

