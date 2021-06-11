Fiera Capital Corp Sells 476,566 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476,566 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

