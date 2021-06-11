Fiera Capital Corp Sells 337 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $128.18 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

