Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.