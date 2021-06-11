Fiera Capital Corp Has $360,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.65 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

