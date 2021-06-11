Fiera Capital Corp Has $211,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

