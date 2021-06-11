Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.54 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

