Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.11. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

