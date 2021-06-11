Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FIE opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.29.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.