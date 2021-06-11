Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has $155.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

