Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.