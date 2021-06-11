Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

