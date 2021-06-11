FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.42. 72,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.67. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.