Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.62. 361,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,578,330. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

