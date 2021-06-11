Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 4.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $218,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $159.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

