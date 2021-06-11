Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVVTY stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

