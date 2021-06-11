Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for approximately 8.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,705. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

