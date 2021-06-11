Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.67. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.