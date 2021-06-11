Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 80,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.