Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 80,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.