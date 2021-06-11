Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,266. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

