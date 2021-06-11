Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.04. The stock had a trading volume of 259,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

