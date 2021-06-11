Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

