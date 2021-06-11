Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $213,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.