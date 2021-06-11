Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.